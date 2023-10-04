ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ugandan politician doesn't regret taking back ambulance from community she lost election

Damilare Famuyiwa

The politician said her action was the consequence of the constituents' choices.

People said she probably donated the ambulance to buy their votes in the first place [Africa Facts Zone]
People said she probably donated the ambulance to buy their votes in the first place [Africa Facts Zone]

Recommended articles

Anite was first elected the member of parliament representing Koboko Municipality in 2011 and was seeking a third term ahead of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections in September 2020.

As part of her campaign, the former radio presenter donated an ambulance to her constituents in the West Nile town of Koboko. The 38-year-old handed over the ambulance to the community's health department to facilitate the transportation of mothers to referral hospitals and health centres. At the time, Anite also promised to pay the driver of the ambulance for up to six months.

Contrary to her expectations, she lost the primary election, which she claimed was stolen by "the mafias and haters," and took vengeance on the community by retrieving the ambulance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was widely reported at the time, but it resurfaced again on October 3, 2023 when the African Facts Zone account on X, formerly Twitter, reported the politician's action.

In response, she posted, "First, it's true I took back my ambulance and I have no apologies for that. Why did I do it? It's because they didn't vote for me. So did you expect me to walk away with nothing? Galatians 6:7: A man reaps what he sows."

The outspoken Anite is currently Uganda's State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatisation, and previously served as the State Minister for Youth.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate confirms Tinubu's ministerial nominee who collapsed during screening

Senate confirms Tinubu's ministerial nominee who collapsed during screening

FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical companies on drugs security

FG signs MOU with 12 pharmaceutical companies on drugs security

Katsina agency disburses ₦300m grant to 6,000 small scale businesses

Katsina agency disburses ₦300m grant to 6,000 small scale businesses

Kwara Assembly receives 2023 Revised Supplementary Budget of ₦239bn

Kwara Assembly receives 2023 Revised Supplementary Budget of ₦239bn

Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) inducts 13 veterinary doctors in Jos

Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) inducts 13 veterinary doctors in Jos

Navy hands over cannabis sativa worth ₦35m to NDLEA in Badagry, Lagos

Navy hands over cannabis sativa worth ₦35m to NDLEA in Badagry, Lagos

Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

Nnamdi Kanu's alleged secret meeting with Tinubu denied by lawyer

Nigerian Bottling Company receives 3 ECOWAS awards

Nigerian Bottling Company receives 3 ECOWAS awards

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

BREAKING: Primeboy declared 'wanted' by police in Mohbad's death case

Pulse Sports

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

'It is racist' — Arsenal legend Thierry Henry slams Napoli's treatment of Osimhen

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

Osimhen’s Real Madrid moment slips by as Napoli's marksman avoids spot-kicks

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

‘De Bruyne, Mbappe…’ — Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha identifies players most similar to him today

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

Liverpool fined ₦23m despite VAR scandal in Tottenham clash

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

'Like Ketchup' — Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie borrows Ronaldo's line after scoring brace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful (video)

LASTMA (Credit: Google)

Man faints after seeing body of pregnant wife killed in Ago Palace crash

Killaboi is still on the run months after he killed his girlfriend, Augusta, during an argument [Tori News]

Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos