Ugandan politician doesn't regret taking back ambulance from community she lost election

Anite was first elected the member of parliament representing Koboko Municipality in 2011 and was seeking a third term ahead of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections in September 2020.

As part of her campaign, the former radio presenter donated an ambulance to her constituents in the West Nile town of Koboko. The 38-year-old handed over the ambulance to the community's health department to facilitate the transportation of mothers to referral hospitals and health centres. At the time, Anite also promised to pay the driver of the ambulance for up to six months.

Contrary to her expectations, she lost the primary election, which she claimed was stolen by "the mafias and haters," and took vengeance on the community by retrieving the ambulance.

The incident was widely reported at the time, but it resurfaced again on October 3, 2023 when the African Facts Zone account on X, formerly Twitter, reported the politician's action.

In response, she posted, "First, it's true I took back my ambulance and I have no apologies for that. Why did I do it? It's because they didn't vote for me. So did you expect me to walk away with nothing? Galatians 6:7: A man reaps what he sows."