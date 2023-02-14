Police arrest Abuja pastor who preached with AK47

DSP Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She said the pastor, whose message and demonstrations were tagged as inciting in the media and on social media, was arrested early Monday.

Adeh said the pastor was arrested alongside the church’s Chief Security Officer and one police Inspector on duty on the said day.

She said the inspector had unprofessionally released his rifle to the pastor without permission or recourse to police authorities.