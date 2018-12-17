According to a report by The Punch, the 19-year old twins and 21-year-old Muhammad Jamiu were accused of organising a party tagged "Indian hemp carnival" at Alaperin Street, Sabo, Osogbo. The three men were arraigned before a magistrate court for possession and selling of Indian hemp.

The prosecutor told the court at the hearing that the suspects, alongside others at large, armed themselves with cutlasses and caused tension in the neighbourhood during the said party.

He explained that the crime is punishable under Section 430 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

While the Oladosu twins pleaded not guilty to the charges and had their bail extended, Jamiyu pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Ayilara Olusegun, however, adjourned the case till December 21 for presentation of facts and hearing.