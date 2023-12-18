ADVERTISEMENT
Twin brothers in court for assaulting 2 staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company

News Agency Of Nigeria

The twin brothers allegedly assaulted and attacked the staff by using stone and stick to inflict injury on his left eye.

The defendants, twin brothers, whose addresses are unknown, are standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and attack. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on November 27, at about 1.35 pm, at Evangelist Bello David Street Aradagun, Badagry area of Lagos. Okuoimose said the defendants allegedly assaulted and attacked one Lamidi Akeem, a staff of EKEDC by using stone and stick to inflict injury on his left eye.

“The twins allegedly damaged one Samsung Galaxy A41 phone valued at 153, 000 belonging to one Enemwo Clement, a staff of EKEDC.

“The defendants also assaulted the two staff of EKEDC,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 173, 339 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦200, 000 each with two sureties in like sum. Adefioye adjourned the case until January 8 for mention.

