Twin brothers in court for assaulting 2 staff of Eko Electricity Distribution Company

The defendants, twin brothers, whose addresses are unknown, are standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, malicious damage and attack. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on November 27, at about 1.35 pm, at Evangelist Bello David Street Aradagun, Badagry area of Lagos. Okuoimose said the defendants allegedly assaulted and attacked one Lamidi Akeem, a staff of EKEDC by using stone and stick to inflict injury on his left eye.

“The twins allegedly damaged one Samsung Galaxy A41 phone valued at ₦153, 000 belonging to one Enemwo Clement, a staff of EKEDC.

“The defendants also assaulted the two staff of EKEDC,” he said.