Twin brothers, 5 others arrested for internet fraud

The suspects, according to the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, were arrested on Thursday, December 7, 2023, for their alleged involvement in internet fraudulent activities in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Oyewale stated that the eight suspects were arrested following surveillance and actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

The five other suspects were identified as -Jeremiah Gabi, Dennis Gomina, Adepoju Noah Ibukun, Olabode Samson Opeyemi, and Adewumi Adeboye Ayomide.

Also, the EFCC revealed that the Oyo State Police Command handed over three suspected internet fraudsters to its Ibadan Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The suspects were arrested by the police while on patrol.

However, the anti-graft agency said Investigations it carried out revealed that one of the three suspects was not involved in internet fraud and was released immediately without any bail condition.

The two suspects are Joseph Isaac Justice and Ayoola Oluwatosin.

Items recovered from the nine suspected fraudsters include one Toyota Corolla car, iPhone 11, two Samsung mobile phones among others.

This development emerged a few weeks after operatives of the agency arrested 69 suspected internet fraudsters in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

“They were arrested on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife, Osun State following actionable intelligence on their suspected involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities. Credible intelligence linked Oduduwa Estate with activities of suspected internet fraudsters,” a statement on EFCC’s website read, confirming the mass arrests.