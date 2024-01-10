Truck crushes 2 poly students to death days to their graduation

The deceased, who were described as best friends, were identified as Abasifreke Okon and Irene Edwin, from Ikot Abasi and Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Areas respectively.

The accident happened on Monday, January 8, 2023, when the driver of the truck lost control and rammed into the girls, killing them on the spot.

Multiple reports claimed that the girls lost their lives two days before the completion of their National Diploma (ND) programme in the tertiary institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the truck crushed the students a few metres away from the school’s premises, near the junction of Ikot Inyang village, along Aba Road in Ikot Ekpene.

Confirming the incident, Akwa Ibom State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Matthew Olonisaye attributed the loss of lives to reckless driving and non-adherence to the rules guiding road usage.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Olonisaye urged drivers to make the maintenance of their vehicles a top priority, saying accidents are caused and don’t just happen.

“It actually happened; it’s because of loss of control by the driver. We advise drivers to abide by the rules that guide the usage of the road. They should not be in a hurry.

“Drivers should also make vehicle maintenance a priority because any life lost cannot come back. Accident does not just happen, it is caused.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives,” he concluded.