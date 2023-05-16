The sports category has moved to a new website.
Truck carrying 40ft container falls on car in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The accident was said to have happened when the truck experienced brake failure.

Even though no casualty was recorded as there was no one in the car, the incident which happened around 4:00 pm of the day, left many people in shock.

Confirming the auto crash, a spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo said it happened due to brake failure.

“The truck was moving inward Dopemu when its brake failed. The driver lost control in the process and later fell on a red Toyota Camry parked by the roadside. There was no one in the car when it happened,” he added.

Revealing the plan to disallow similar incidents in the future, Adebayo disclosed that the General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, recently held a meeting with the association of truck drivers where he told them to put their vehicles in good shape before embarking on any journey.

Meanwhile, commuters and motorists experienced long hours in the gridlock recorded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway yesterday.

It was gathered that both lanes of the expressway were affected by the traffic that started in the late hours of Sunday, May 14, after a downpour in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the downpour, coupled with ongoing construction works and an early morning of multiple accidents recorded at the Magboro end of the road worsened the traffic situation.

Speaking on the accident, an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who spoke on condition of anonymity for not being authorised to speak, said at least four injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

