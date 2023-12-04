ADVERTISEMENT
Tricyclist contracted to take students to school disappears with 4 siblings

Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident has shattered the family as they are yet to recover from the trauma nor live a normal life since it happened.

Police is investigating the siblings' disappearance [The Nation]
Agah’s children, numbering four, were identified as - Mmesoma, Testimony, Godswill, and Chinwotito.

It was gathered that the four siblings were declared missing in Umuahia, Abia State, after the tricyclist failed to drop them at their school, and now incommunicado.

Agah, who hails from Amasiri, Ebonyi State, but resides in Abia State, was away on a business trip in Enugu. He was forced to return to Umuahia on hearing what happened.

It was also gathered that the Keke rider is unknown to the family.

Demanding help for the disappearance of his children, 43-year-old Agah stated that the incident has shattered his family as they have yet to recover from the trauma nor live a normal life since it happened.

His words, “She (his wife) paid a Keke (tricycle) rider to take them to school. In the afternoon, when the school was supposed to be dismissed, they did not return home, and my wife went to their school to look for them. She was told by the school authorities that they did not come to school at all. My wife called me and I returned to Umuahia on Tuesday morning. I went to the school and was told the same story.

“So, I went to the police and reported it. They gave me four policemen and we searched for them but without success. They asked me to come back the next day and make a statement. “After that, they told me to go to a radio station and make an announcement. I have done all these and till now, I have not seen them.

Reacting to the disappearance of the tricyclist, Abia Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Maureen Chinaka said the incident was reported at the Ohuhu Police Station on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

She added that the parents reported that the Keke rider took the children to an unknown destination.

They reported the matter to the Ohuhu Police Station and the DPO in charge swung into action, searching for the kids in the neighbourhood, including hotels.

“Investigation is ongoing on the matter,” she said. We urge anyone with information that can aid in locating them to promptly report to the nearest police station,” she added.

The police spokesperson urged members of the public with any information that could help in locating the missing children to promptly report to the police station closest to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

