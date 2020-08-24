The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the Camry, with registration number LSR-724-FW, lost a tyre while on top speed, rammed into a man washing his tricycle and somersaulted into a ditch.

Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, told NAN that the accident occurred at about 5pm on Sunday.

The LASEMA boss said that all the three adult male occupants in the Toyota Camry and the tricycle rider lost their lives in the accident.

He said that the state emergency response team and police officers from nearby Odo-Noforija Divisional Headquarters had evacuated the remains to Epe General Hospital.