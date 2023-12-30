ADVERTISEMENT
Tragic scene as family of 8 perish in Sienna car accident in Imo

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police in Imo, have confirmed the death of eight members of a family in an auto crash at the Ama Nwozuzu junction, Ikeduru Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ikeduru LGA, Lucky Ahiole, confirmed the development to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

Ahiole said that the accident which occurred at about 3.00 p.m. on Friday resulted in the death of all eight persons in a Sienna car conveying the family.

He said the Sienna vehicle collided with a stationary truck carrying rods, resulting in the death of the victims.

“Eight died and we have taken them to a morgue.

“We had to break the Sienna vehicle to bring out the dead bodies,” he said.

