Tragedy in Borno as 15 people drowned after rain submerged community

The North East Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Usman, who made disclosure of this development, stated that the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the flooded areas of the community.

According to Usman, there have been frequent cases of drowning in recent times in many communities along the river’s banks in Maiduguri. Hence, there’s a need for parents and guardians to caution their wards and children against swimming in it to avoid getting drowned.

”NEMA as a disaster agency has been engaged in serious sensitisation of the public on dangers of flooding and precautionary measures.

“We have been having meetings with various stakeholders on sensitisation and providing relief materials to affected communities,” the NEMA chief added.

Meanwhile, in order to address the issue of flooding in Kano, the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba disclosed that an approval had been given for the immediate marking and demolishing of all existing structures built on Kwarin Gogau stream in the metropolis.

Addressing journalists on the matter, Garba added that the drainage lines around the Kantin Kwari Market had also been marked for demotion.

“The council also resolved the desilting and evacuation of all blocked drainage within the market and its surrounding as well as the removal of building materials deposited on drainage lines within the market,” a statement in which this development was disclosed read.