RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragedy in Borno as 15 people drowned after rain submerged community

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased were said to have drowned after a rainfall in their community.

Tragedy in Borno
Tragedy in Borno

At least, 15 people have died after flood submerged River Ngadabul in Maiduguri area of Borno State, where they lived.

Read Also

The North East Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Muhammad Usman, who made disclosure of this development, stated that the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the flooded areas of the community.

According to Usman, there have been frequent cases of drowning in recent times in many communities along the river’s banks in Maiduguri. Hence, there’s a need for parents and guardians to caution their wards and children against swimming in it to avoid getting drowned.

”NEMA as a disaster agency has been engaged in serious sensitisation of the public on dangers of flooding and precautionary measures.

“We have been having meetings with various stakeholders on sensitisation and providing relief materials to affected communities,” the NEMA chief added.

Meanwhile, in order to address the issue of flooding in Kano, the state commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba disclosed that an approval had been given for the immediate marking and demolishing of all existing structures built on Kwarin Gogau stream in the metropolis.

Addressing journalists on the matter, Garba added that the drainage lines around the Kantin Kwari Market had also been marked for demotion.

The council also resolved the desilting and evacuation of all blocked drainage within the market and its surrounding as well as the removal of building materials deposited on drainage lines within the market,” a statement in which this development was disclosed read.

The commissioner, in the statement, however, explained that the demolitions would be carried out with a view to removing all obstacles hindering the smooth flow of storm and wastewater in the area.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

INEC to publish final list of Presidential, NASS candidates on Sept. 20

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

Over 70% road traffic crashes are speed-related- FRSC

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

40% of Americans believe civil war likely to happen – Poll

Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights as pilots plan to begin strike on Friday

Lufthansa to cancel 800 flights as pilots plan to begin strike on Friday

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

2023 census will eliminate fraud, multiple counting — Commissioner

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Abia Assembly passes disability bill into law

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

Resist politicians who wish to disrupt free and fair elections, Jonathan urges youths

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

BREAKING: EFCC arrests Ogun Speaker, Oluomo

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

My father will build up present achievements, improve in other areas – Tinubu's daughter

Trending

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

Pastor Jerry Eze.

CNN acknowledges Pastor Jerry Eze YouTube Prayer channel as a global movement

Mildred Ebuka. [ThePunch]

17-year-old girl found in Bauchi hours after going missing in Lagos