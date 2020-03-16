The couple who were riding on a motorcycle around Kajola on the Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, were hit from behind by the car, which resulted in their death on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The incident was confirmed to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, in Abeokuta on Sunday.

According to PUNCH Metro, Akinbiyi explained that the crash occurred around 7.30pm on Saturday and was caused by wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver of the car.

He noted that TRACE officials on duty at the scene observed that the victims were a couple because they were in uniform attire and were believed to be coming from a party.

He said, “The victims were riding on their motorcycle when they were hit by the Toyota Corolla car, whose number plate could not be ascertained.

ALSO READ: Get the latest updates on the Coronavirus in Nigeria

“The suspected cause was wrongful overtaking on the part of the Corolla car driver, who was going in the direction of Sagamu and collided with the couple’s motorcycle that was moving towards Abeokuta at the diversion zone of the road.

“We learnt that the driver of the car had a minor injury and had taken care of himself, while the bodies of the victims were deposited in the mortuary of the Owode-Egba General Hospital.”