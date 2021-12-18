Top 5 free to play football fantasy sites where you can win cool cash in Nigeria.

Football is the most popular and the most loved sport in Nigeria and the world at large, and this allows many fans and followers to get into sports betting, football fantasy, and soccer predictions. While many require using your money to make more money, these sites only need your knowledge about the game to make money or win gifts.

Predicting the outcome of matches is not an easy task, but some people are still taking the bold steps to make the calls, and either end up not getting the right outcome, but when you get it right, based on their knowledge of the game, the rewards are always huge, like that of SuperPicks and MY11.ng

The most exciting part about these games is that unlike betting, you can win money online from the comfort of your home just by predicting match results correctly for free!

Below are the top five predictor and fantasy sites in Nigeria:

5. 442Manager | This is Nigeria's most rewarding fantasy football platform where you can manage your dream team and win big money at the same time. You don't have to bet against the odds and keep losing all the time, you have the chance to select your own super team and the real-life performances of your team players will earn you cash. To join, all you have to do is visit here, compete with other players in real-time and you can win as much as one million, eight hundred thousand Naira (#1,800,000) in the weekend millionaire contests and up to two hundred and seventy thousand Naira (#270,000) in mid-week specials.

4. Superbru | is a free predictor and fantasy game with 80+ tournaments across 10 sports every year. It has proven, sticky, popular gaming models that have been refined over time to capture the essence of following sports as diverse as football, golf, and motorsport. It's a lot of fun, and the perfect way to follow sport with your friends or colleagues.

Users can sign up on the web or play on our iOS and Android apps.

3. Fantasy Premier League (FPL) | The Fantasy Premier League is a unique football fantasy game that allows football lovers, especially fans of the English Premier League, to buy players from any club and you get points based on the players’ performance. Just visit https://fantasy.premierleague.com/ to register for free. There are weekly winners, who get goody bags, and two overall winners from either the overall league or from the cup.

2. MY11 | My11.ng is a fast-growing predict and win website, that allows gamers to predict for free and stand a chance to win up to one hundred thousand Naira (#100,000) weekly. All you have to do is register with your email address for free on https://www.my11.ng/ and start predicting and you stand a chance to win the weekly price. The top 11 gamers are selected on a weekly basis. You do not need any money to predict nor win. Just register and start predicting here.

You can view your performance in the standings table, earn jokers that improve your winning chances by doubling your points on every correct prediction, make informed predictions with the help of the tips functionality on the platform.

This platform also offers a community for football fans as you are added to a group for your favourite football club be it Arsenal, Chelsea, ManU, etc. where you can banter and share football opinion with other pros. You can also follow my11 on Instagram to be a part of the weekly Social Media giveaways too.

1. SuperPicks | SuperPicks have the biggest price traction and the biggest win money. All you have to do is register with your phone number for free on https://www.superpicks.com/ and start predicting and you stand a chance to win fifty million Naira (#50,000,000), or one million Naira (#1,000,000) weekly for the person with the best prediction (if no one gets all six correctly). Just predict the correct scores for six (6) selected matches, and if you get the outcomes right, the grand prize is yours. You do not need any money to predict nor win. Just register and start predicting here.

What are you waiting for? Put your football knowledge to test now and start playing with nothing and winning cool cash.