For continuously threatening to bath her husband with acid, An Igando Customary Court, sitting in Lagos, on Monday dissolved the two-year-old marriage between Mr Kingsley Obieme and his wife, Edith.

Delivering judgment in the case, the court’s President, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, held that since it appeared that the estranged couple were tired of the marriage, as all efforts to reconcile both parties failed, he decided to dissolve the union.

“Since both parties consented to the dissolution of their marriage, this court has no choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr Kingsley Obieme and Mrs Edith Obieme dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth, cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go on his or her separate ways unmolested; the court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours.

“The only child of the marriage is awarded to Edith, while Kingsley must be paying N5, 000 monthly for the child’s feeding and must also be responsible for her education and general welfare,” he said.

The court additionally ordered the petitioner to pay a severance of N150,000 to Edith to help her move on with her life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner, Kingsley had approached the court seeking dissolution of his two-year old marriage allegedly over his wife’s several death threats.

“Whenever we have any slight misunderstanding, my wife will threaten to bathe me with acid. I don’t want to die or be disfigured.

“I am afraid she might carry out her threat one day. I have stopped eating her food for fear of being poisoned,” he said.

According to him, Edith does not care for him; she does not wash my clothes. My mother does the washing for me.

The 37-year-old driver accused his wife of maltreating his two children from his first marriage.

The petitioner said that Edith associated with people of questionable characters and whenever he asked her to refrain from such people, she would fight him.

The embittered husband made a fervent prayer to the court to terminate the marriage that he did not love her anymore.

Edith, who denied all the allegations, accused her husband of infidelity.

“My husband does not have respect for our home, I have caught him severally having sex with women on our matrimonial bed.

“He will even tell me to come and watch them.

“He once brought a girl home to be our housemaid, I never told him I needed a maid, but the day I caught him sleeping with her, the girl packed out.”

The mother of four-month-old baby said that she had never threatened to kill her husband as alleged because she would not receive any reward for doing that.

“Kingsley is a poor man, he does not have money, what is the need of killing him; I will gain nothing if I do so.

“I only threatened to bathe his concubines with acid if I catch them again on my bed,” Edith told the court.

The 35-year-old businesswoman said that her husband preferred to give either his mother or his children from his previous marriage money to cook.

Besides, she told the court that Kingsley had refused to cater for their four-month-old baby, saying she had been shouldering both their child and his responsibilities.

The respondent, who testified said that her husband had since packed her belongings to her parent’s home, adding: “My husband is no longer interested in me, please grant him his wish for the dissolution of our marriage.

“I cannot die because of a man, he wants to send me out of the home so that he can bring into the house his lovers freely,” she said.