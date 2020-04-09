According to him, he was on-board one of the flights that were not allowed to land in Ghana on the day of the travel ban, so the aeroplane returned to the UEA with them.

Clemtus Pongo Joshua made a social media post on 25th March 2020, to declare that he tested positive for the deadly pandemic, urging fellow Ghanaians to stay safe.

“I have been tested positive, been isolated and responding to treatment. I’ve kept this to myself for a couple of days but now decided to make it public. Dis Pandemic is real, take care of yourselves and remember me in your prayers,” he wrote.

“This might be my last conversation; I can’t survive this” – Handsome Ghanaian with COVID-19

In a WhatsApp conversation with his female friend sighted on Ghpage.com, Clemtus Pongo Joshua said that he was responding to treatment but lost his strength and did not believe he would survive the virus.

It is not clear yet when the WhatsApp conversation was had and how the young man is doing currently.

Read the WhatsApp conversation below:

