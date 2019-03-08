As we celebrate women all around the world, Cold Stone Creamery has unveiled a new range of fruity flavors Pineapple & Watermelon to honor all Sheroes. Delicious yet with a healthy balance of fruits and ice cream, these flavors are made from absolute fresh fruit every day.

Cold Stone Creamery wants nothing more than to pamper women with loads of creamy goodness and freebies this period and has created super-delightful promos to remind these amazing women of how special they are.

To create more beautiful memories for women on Mother’s Day, Cold Stone Creamery has gone an extra mile to give out personalised cards to appreciate Mums on this special day, while they enjoy a free waffle or mix-ins with their ice cream orders! For the Mother’s Day Special, women can get 2 ‘Love It’ Signature Cups for just N3,000 on the 31st of March and free Waffle or Mix-ins for every expectant mother who buys ice cream with their Prego deal.

Need we say more? Head over to any Cold Stone Creamery near you to try the amazing fruity creations. Also follow all social media pages to ensure you don’t miss out on any of these mouthwatering promos!

Wishing you a happy International Women’s Day and Happy Mother’s Day. Go Sheroes!!

Join the conversation online with the #cscsheroes

