The Perfect Valentine Love Story: itel mobile hosts promo winners and fans to an exotic cinema date at #itelRedValentine

For a brand that is keen on the welfare of its customers beyond just creating ﻿smartphones for everyone﻿, itel Mobile has taken its romance and love tale with its customers a notch higher with a public display of affection to show that it owes them more than just high flying mobile experience.

On Valentine’s Day, while the world expects chocolates, roses, and dinner dates, ﻿itel Mobile﻿ stepped out of the norm by hosting lucky couples to a special Valentine treat of a romantic cinema date, with the intent to share a warm feeling of genuine love with its customers.

With the romantic evening, beautifully adorned with love symbols and balloons like hearts and fragrant flowers; lucky winners, couples and fans were treated to a red carpet experience and complimentary tickets for an exclusive premiere of a romantic sci-fiction movie at Genesis Cinema, Maryland mall, Lagos on February 14th, along with other amazing treats.

In creating this memorable experience, itel Mobile had earlier informed its customers from the 4th-14th February to participate in the just concluded itel’s Red Valentine promo offer of writing a matchless love message to their loved ones across all social media platforms in a campaign tagged #LetterToMyLoml and also purchase any itel smartphone in authorized itel retail stores to increase their chances of winning itel branded items and a brand new itel S13 smartphones.

Speaking during the special Valentine treat, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager, itel Mobile,

“For any campaign that itel Mobile embark on, we want to communicate our brand’s belief which is to put smiles on people’s faces, by creating seamless devices that are trendy, reliable and affordable. As a customer-centric brand, we are happy to put the joy of love in the air and celebrate the season with our fans”.

Notably, itel Mobile offers wide range of affordable phones, such as the itel p32, S13, S33 amongst others to meet every user’s needs.

Reacting after the special #itelRedValentine event, the lucky winners commended itel Mobile for making a bold move to creating a unique and exciting Valentine celebration for them and their loved ones, as it will continue to linger in their minds for a long time.

