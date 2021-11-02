The new wave of dating apps with video functions

It is not surprising that the most basic dating services were the first to start losing their audience. For example, those where you can communicate only in text chat. True, they were not very popular before, but very quickly, the need for change escalated for the big players in the dating industry — Tinder, Badoo and others.

This is due not only to the activity of their audience, which now could not meet and communicate offline as they used to, but also the emergence of new dating services. Many of them in some way turned out to be much more interesting than the old sites, and were able to lure a significant part of the audience. For example, they made it possible to comfortably chat via webcam and use flexible settings for finding interesting chat partners.

New sites with useful functionality for making friends

The internet is changing very quickly. Once popular platforms are becoming a thing of the past, and new ones, more functional and novel, are coming to replace them. The pandemic only accelerated this process and began to change the very format of online dating.

For example, in the wake of the popularity of the Clubhouse application, many sites have begun to actively implement an audio chat function with the same principle. There are even dating apps based entirely on voice communication. A prime example is SwoonMe for iOS and Android. In the application, you can answer various questions by voice, record and send audio messages, and evaluate a person by voice and manner of speech, not just by appearance.

Over the past year, there have been many unusual dating apps with unique functionality. And we want to list some of the more interesting new ones.

Snack — a new dating app based on video communication. The main idea of Snack is to give each user the opportunity to show their real self: how they dress and communicate, what they think about the environment, hobbies, pets, and so on. The application uses a unique algorithm that tries to select the most suitable match for you, based on your personal qualities. Snack is still under active development, but it already looks very promising. At the moment, Snack only works on iOS.

It's easy to see that more and more dating apps are focusing on interactivity — audio and video chats, online mini-games, and various options for interaction. All this helps to diversify communication and make interactions more pleasant. But, of course, interactive communication has been around long before these applications.

A few words about Omegle video chat and its alternatives

You've probably noticed that more and more dating sites and apps are relying on video chat lately. Tinder was one of the first to introduce this — here the opportunity to communicate with a chat partner via video link has been available for quite some time. Following Tinder, other popular dating sites — Badoo, Bumble, Azar and others — also joined the trend.

Of course, the video chat feature is far from new. The first anonymous video chat, Omegle has been operating for over 12 years, since 2009. At the time of launch, the Omegle site had no rivals. Its first serious competitor was the web chat site Chatroulette, and then there came many alternatives to Omegle.

The problem is that Omegle has always had (and still has) fairly poor functionality. There are no gender or geographic filters. This complicates the search for a potential pair and forces Internet users to look for alternatives. Fortunately, there are many. Let's look at two of them:

Chatrandom — an anonymous video chat site with a rich set of features. There are gender and geographic filters, themed chat rooms by interest, and a separate chat with girls, which is available only to owners of premium accounts. Among the disadvantages — not entirely the best moderation and an inconsistent gender filter, because the selection of gender is not controlled in any way. Men may be hiding behind women's accounts, and vice versa. CooMeet — a unique anonymous web chat service and one of the best Omegle alternatives for men. Its main advantage is its unique gender filter. Girls, on registering at site, must confirm their personal data. And https://coomeet.com/omegle connects men only with verified girls. There are no fakes and bots — the moderation works at the highest level. Plus CooMeet has useful mobile apps, and you can get familiar with all the functions of the site for free thanks to the trial period.

Unlike Omegle, the Chatrandom and CooMeet video chat services are developing and expanding their functionality much more actively. For comparison, Omegle still does not have a mobile application, the site has a rather outdated design and isn’t always stable. Especially under active load with a large influx of users.

More user choice is better

This is not the first year we’ve seen the rapid change in the dating industry. Familiar sites and applications are being modernized, and new ones appear which are more functional and convenient. In some ways they are better, in others they are worse.

We are convinced that the more choice a modern Internet user has, the better. You should definitely not be limited to only one service, especially now when there are so many options, and each service has its own audience. Try different sites, find the best ones for you and meet interesting people with pleasure. Now it's easier than ever!

