The event which was themed “Going the Distance... Emerging Stronger,” was inspired by the relentless spirit of Golden Fertilizer’s key partners, who despite the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 and its effect on the foods and Agro-allied sector remained resilient.

The event which took place at Eko Hotel & Suites on the 26th of November had in attendance Mr. Paul Gbededo, the Group Managing Director of FMN, Mr. Boye Olusanya, Group Chief operating officer, Engr. Olusegun Falade, the Head Golden Agri Inputs (GAIL) and other top performing customers across all the regions in the country.

Speaking at the event, Paul Gbededo recognized and appreciated the pioneer employees and partners of Golden Fertilizer. He emphasized that they had contributed immeasurably to build the brand and the network that Golden fertilizer enjoys today.

He also mentioned that since its establishment, the company had carved a niche in the market that is unmatched and remains unrivalled by any other fertilizer brands in Nigeria. This is due to the production of quality, consistent and affordable products, strong partnerships and exceptional customer service.

Speaking further, the GMD stressed the need to optimize Golden fertilizer’s businesses model of innovation and to position the business properly to tackle future challenges. “Our company has not relented. We are looking forward to expansion of our blending plants into more states outside Lagos.” he added.

Altogether, the event was a brilliant showpiece that saw eight distributors win enormous sums of cash prizes. Top performing dealers received over 13.5Million Naira in cash rewards including, “Alhaji Nura Makarfi” who won a brand-new SUV.

The popular Hausa actor and comedian, ‘Saeed Mohammed’ anchored the forum which also featured several entertaining activities, including dance performances and an interactive session.

About Golden fertilizer

Golden Fertilizer Company Limited was established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) in 1997 and is one of the leading fertilizer blending and distribution company in the country. With a current capacity of 450,000MTPA, blending facility in Lagos & Kaduna and a wide distribution network, Golden Fertilizer has continued to flourish in Nigeria as the farmers’ friend providing an array of blended NPK variants, special blends as required by individuals or corporate customers and an effective distribution network. They are also participating in the Federal Government’s Presidential fertilizer initiative, which provides fertilizers to farmers at a subsidized rate.

