A teenage girl identified as Umi has allegedly stabbed her elder brother to death in Kano state on the night of Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Immediately after the incident, the Badawa Police Division was said to have arrested Umi for stabbing her brother, Sani Suleiman, after a two-day dispute between them.

The Kano State Police Command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, while confirming the incident said the command received a report on Saturday evening that teenager stabbed her brother in the neck.

It was gathered that Umi, who had been engaging in an argument with her brother for two days subsequently stabbed him.

Suleiman reportedly died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Haliru Mohammed, the Ward Head of Unguwan Gaya Badawa, expressed shock, saying the parents of the accused and the victim lost consciousness when the news was broken to them.

Both parents according to him are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.