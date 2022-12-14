ADVERTISEMENT
Teenager in court for allegedly attempting to steal from church

News Agency Of Nigeria

Iduwue Moyosoreoluwa, 18, was on Wednesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, for allegedly breaking into a church with the intention to steal.

The Police charged Moyosoreoluwa, whose address was not provided, with burglary, damage and theft.

The Police prosecutor, Insp E. O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec.10, at about 3.00 a.m. at No.32, Adaranju Street, Ijigun Agbede, Itele Awori, Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant broke into a church and damaged the window net of the building.

He added that the defendant also hit the shepherd of the church, Michael Omole, with his fist.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 251, 416 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. O. Adeyemi, admitted the defendant to N100,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

She adjourned the case until Dec.19 for further hearing.

