TECNO launches SPARK 7 Series; promises speed without compromise

A seventh generation of TECNO’s Spark family of smartphones, the Spark 7 series is built to give its teeming youthful customers the freedom to be expressive and go-getting, while immersing themselves into the exciting world of entertainment and digital media.

SPARK 7P

The Spark 7P model comes with a large 6.82-inch IPS dot-notch display that delivers a 90Hz refresh rate. Combined with a Helio G70 processor and 4GB of RAM, users can seamlessly play games, watch HD videos and perform heavier tasks with impressive speed and no lagging.

Its 16MP+2MP+QVGA AI triple rear camera set-up with quad-flashlight provides for great photos with impressive colour and depth, and an 8MP front camera with dual flashlight for those clear and vivid selfies. Several other photo-enhancing features including the AR shot, super night, AI portrait and beauty modes etc., all give the user a variety of fun options to play with for different photography situations.

With all of these astounding features combined with an optimised 5000mAh Battery, 64GB and 128GB storage variants, and a Dirac stereo speaker, the Spark 7P compromises on nothing to deliver the best mid-range device in its category, once again showcasing TECNO Mobile’s extensive technological improvements and innovative use of artificial intelligence.

“The demand for mobile phone innovation is on the rise. And that is expected as technology has fast become a vital part of our lives. So, we are excited to be presenting to our fans a smartphone that will satisfy their needs for sleek but affordable innovation. As a brand founded on the principle of innovation, the new Spark 7 series is built to run without any lags and users are sure to have a field day experiencing this. It is the phone capable of matching every of your move.” said Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager for TECNO Nigeria.

With its upgraded features, The Spark 7 series will transform the usage of smartphones as we know it, elevating the quality of its users’ experience, while they are assured of a most seamless relationship with their phones like never before.

The Spark 7P will be available in all authorised retail stores across Nigeria at a recommended retail price of ₦60,900 and ₦68,800 for the 64GB and 128GB variants respectively. It comes in beautiful, expressive, and dynamic colours - Magnet Black, Alps Blue, Spruce Green and Summer Mojito.

Pre-order for the Spark 7P is now open from 12th April and every customer who makes a pre-order gets a free TECNO Wristband and qualifies for a lucky draw to win ₦1,000,000. Spark 7P pre-order ends on the 23rd of April 2021.

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally”. TECNO has presence in more than 60 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com