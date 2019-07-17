The new device, The Phantom 9, comes with an array of enhanced features that bring a whole new dimension to the smartphone experience.

One of its exciting new features include an AI Triple Camera that allows you to take immersive wide-angle photographs of landscapes, cityscapes and indoor architecture, without breaking a sweat.

Speaking at the launch event held In Lagos, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, TECNO, Jesse Oguntimehin, while unveiling the device noted “This new device has been in the pipeline for a while. With the amazing AI Triple Camera plus other wonderful features, we are proud to say it was worth the wait. Photography enthusiasts and business professionals will find that the Phantom 9 is a great addition to their work and entertainment toolbox”

Aurora-Inspired Beauty

Besides sporting an amazing camera, the new TECNO Phantom 9 draws on beauty from the skies above – the colourful aurora!

The impressive aurora, visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, inspired the design of this new device. Seasoned design engineers from Paris, France worked with the TECNO team to create the look and feel of the new device.

The triple camera function also comes equipped with Google Lens, that allows the TECNO Phantom 9 do smart identification of objects as soon they come into the view of the camera.

The device does this by automatically showing all the relevant information on the object. This brings a whole new dimension to smartphone photography.

The Phantom 9 comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB memory space and is powered by Android 9. Last but not the least, the device features curved edges which make for an easy firm grip and spares you the heartache of having your phone fall out of your hands.

All these and more are reasons to get the TECNO Phantom 9.

The TECNO Phantom 9, a great addition to the PHANTOM series and an improvement on the older PHANTOM 8 is priced at 77,000 naira, proving that TECNO is for Nigerians.

