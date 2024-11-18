Teacher lures 10-year-old boy with spelling bee & art competition to rape him

The incident took place on Friday, October 18, 2024, when Prosper, under the guise of a lucrative spelling bee and art competition, lured the boy to a secluded spot within the school premises.

The victim, subjected to coercive sexual acts, was not the only target of Prosper's predatory behaviour. An 11-year-old student, feeling threatened by the teacher's advances, reported the unsettling incidents to their parents. This revelation prompted an investigation that uncovered the extent of Prosper's abuse.

Prosper's arrest on Sunday, November 13, happened while he was attempting to exploit another student. Initially detained at the Idimu Police Division, he was subsequently transferred to the Police Gender Unit for further legal proceedings.

Reacting to this development, Ololade Ajayi, the operator of an NGO dedicated to combating gender-based violence, expressed deep concern over potential delays in the prosecution of the case. He highlighted the challenges faced in coordinating with the Police Gender Unit to expedite the legal process.

"Since the case was transferred to the Gender Unit, there's been a lack of progress. I've offered assistance to the family, but the unit's response has been inconsistent," Ajayi stated.