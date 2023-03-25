ADVERTISEMENT
Tanker crushes 4 to death in Abeokuta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The FRSC said the deceased have been taken away by their families, possibly for burial.

Florence Okpe, the Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday.

Okpe said that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the tanker driver.

She added that the accident involved a tanker marked T-15321LA, a BMW car with registration number TTD 421 CX and an unregistered Nissan jeep.

“The tanker driver was trying to make a turning at the Lafenwa Roundabout, lost control and rammed into two vehicles and fence of a building.

“The deceased were standing by the fence before they were trapped.

“The content spilled but was quickly transloaded into another truck with the help of fire service and other traffic managers,” Okpe said.

She said that the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Umar, expressed sadness over the incident.

“The sector commander is pained over the carelessness of some truck drivers, who refused to consider other road users,” the corps Public Education Officer said.

Okpe explained that the deceased have been taken away by their families, possibly for burial.

Okpe, however, sympathised with family of the victims, advised them to contact FRSC for more information about the crash.

