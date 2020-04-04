The digital financial services company has joined forces with five insurance companies and the Lagos State Government to contribute towards a N5 billion insurance scheme to support Lagos State Health Care workers and volunteers.

Below is a full list of the companies involved in this effort:

Tangerine Life Insurance Limited Leadway Assurance Company Limited Custodian & Allied Insurance Limited Lasaco Assurance Plc AIICO Insurance Plc Ark Insurance Brokers Limited

The objective is to make available a pool of funds up to N5 billion to settle all valid claims. The coverage of policies will be limited to in-patient hospital cash and life insurance cover for healthcare workers and volunteers in Lagos state.

In the past week, Tangerine Life also collaborated with the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) to do the following:

Provide free cover for all health workers involved in managing the pandemic across the country. Order COVID-19 kits worth over N100 million for donation to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

You can read more about their efforts here. You can also follow them @mytangerinelife on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more information.

This is a featured post.