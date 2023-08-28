Suspected smuggler offers ₦‎50 million bribe to Customs officials

The Command Area Controller, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede, disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos on Monday.

Oloyede said that the seized products were allegedly imported from India by the suspect.

According to Oloyede, the suspect and one of his accomplices are detained at the command's Enforcement Unit in accordance with the investigation process of the service.

Oloyede, who explained that the suspect allegedly confessed to be the importer of the seized containers, valued ₦‎550.3 million, wanted to have a private discussion with one of the officers.

"I instructed my officers to play along, the request was granted in expectation of receiving vital information from the suspect. But to their bewilderment, the suspect pleaded for his freedom from detention and release of the containers.

"He offered gratification to the tune of ₦‎50 million as displayed equivalent to $54,330 at the current exchange rate ₦‎920. The money was collected and kept in safe custody at the enforcement unit to be tendered as exhibit," he said.

The Customs boss said the command received a timely intelligence from its Customs Intelligence Unit on the suspected importation of illicit dangerous drugs (unregistered regulated pharmaceutical products).

Oloyede said that the products were concealed in two by 40ft containers with bill of lading Nos 227578945 and 227898171.

"On arrival of the vessel in Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT), the containers (MRSU 592397/0 and MRKU 553432/1) were transferred immediately to the enforcement station for 100% physical examination and further investigation.

"The physical examination was conducted on both containers by enforcement officers, Customs Intelligence Operatives, Customs Police and Examination officers of the Terminal on August 22 at about 14:00 hours and August 23 at about 13:00 hours, respectively.

"The following were discovered, container No MRSU 592397/0: The details on the bill of lading with No 227578945 stated the items laden were (1,016) packages containing electricals, ceiling fan, 36 Jewel (cooper) and chilly cutters (stainless steel plastic).

"After examination, the container was found to contain five cartons of timaking 120 tapentadol (Tramadol) hydrochloride carisoprodol capsule. Each carton contains 50 rolls, each rolls contains five packets, each packet 200 tablets," he said.

Other contents, according to him, are 84 cartons of gastro resistant omeprazole capsule BP 200mg, each carton contains 50 packets, each packet contains 10 capsules.

"876 cartons of CSMIX cough syrup containing codeine (each bottle 100ml). Each carton contains 200 bottles. 50 cartons of manual grater machine-70 pieces per carton and one carton of ceiling fan as means of concealment," he said.

Oloyede said that the other container, No MRKU 553432/, had the details on bill of lading with number 227898171, which contained 1,021 packages of ceiling fan, 36 jewel (cooper) and chilly cutter (stainless steel plastic).

He said after examination, the container was found to contain 10 cartons of super royal 225 (Tramadol).

"Each carton contains 50 rolls, each roll contains 10 packets, each packet 10 tablets. Other contents are 105 cartons of Omeprazole Capsule BP 200mg.

"Each carton contains 50 packets, each packet contains 10 capsules, 754 cartons of Barcadin with Codeine (each bottle 100ml). Each carton contains 200 Bottles.

"50 cartons of manual grater machine – 70 pieces per carton and one carton of compo ceiling fan as means of concealment," he said.

Oloyede said the unregistered pharmaceutical products intercepted were regulated products by National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He also said that it had no required permits and certificates for importation and documents to ascertain the safety of the products to Nigerians.

The customs boss said that the service would not be a part of the nefarious acts which would jeopardise the safety and lives of the citizens of the country.

He added that any fraudulent importer or agent, who tried to perpetrate such acts would be prosecuted accordingly.

Oloyede noted that the suspects, containers and the exhibit would be handed over to the agencies charged with the responsibility to regulate and prosecute offenders of crimes.

In a related development, he said the command on August 24, intercepted a container found to contain frozen poultry products.

According to him, the interception followed an intensive surveillance operation on a routine examination carried out at TICT on Container No. TTNU 804678/9 with declaration lodged on SGD CNo: 70754.

"Single Goods Declaration (SGD) other supporting documents (Form M and Pre Arrival Assessment Report) showed that Tangerines was used to conceal the frozen poultry products actually imported.

"The goods were falsely declared as they are Import Prohibition (Trade), the Container has been seized for the contravention of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (2023).

"The persistent fraudulent nature of importers and agents drives us to be more innovative in putting methods and measures to combat smuggling activities, ensure no leakage of revenue to the government and safety of Nigerians," he said.