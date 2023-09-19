Suspected IPOB members planning sit-at-home enforcement shot dead in Enugu

The killing was disclosed by Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), who stated that the suspects were in their hideout at Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, where they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home in the state, when they were discovered.

Ndukwe said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, September 18, 2023, following credible intelligence to the joint security team, comprising Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu.

According to the police spokesperson, the operatives busted the criminal hideout of the subversive criminal elements and in the ensuing gun duel, three of them, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralised.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

Ndukwe noted that while three pump-action guns, ten machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered, an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, while commending the joint team, reassured the security and safety of citizens as they go about their lawful businesses in Enugu State.

Uzuegbu reiterated the commitment of the police and other security forces to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant violent criminals operating under any guise.