Suspected IPOB members planning sit-at-home enforcement shot dead in Enugu

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased were neutralised after opening fire on the joint security operatives that busted their hideout in Enugu State.

Others escaped with several gunshot wounds [Guardian]
The killing was disclosed by Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Daniel Ndukwe (DSP), who stated that the suspects were in their hideout at Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, where they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home in the state, when they were discovered.

Ndukwe said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday, September 18, 2023, following credible intelligence to the joint security team, comprising Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu.

According to the police spokesperson, the operatives busted the criminal hideout of the subversive criminal elements and in the ensuing gun duel, three of them, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralised.

He further said that several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

Ndukwe noted that while three pump-action guns, ten machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered, an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, while commending the joint team, reassured the security and safety of citizens as they go about their lawful businesses in Enugu State.

Uzuegbu reiterated the commitment of the police and other security forces to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant violent criminals operating under any guise.

Kanayo, therefore, enjoined all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, while remaining law-abiding and continue to provide the police with actionable security information and intelligence.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

