A suspected internet fraudster has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Enugu State.
Suspected internet fraudster arrested with 68 blank ATM cards, banker implicated
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.
Onyia Chika Steven was arrested with 68 blank GTB ATM cards, according to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Mobile phones, and a Lexus car were also recovered from him when he was arrested by the NDLEA last week.
After he was transferred to the EFCC, preliminary investigation turned up two more blank ATM cards when a search warrant was executed at his residence.
A staff of a new generation bank in Enugu, whose conversation with Steven was intercepted, has also been arrested by the EFCC.
The unnamed banker is reportedly currently helping with the investigation.
The anti-graft agency said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng