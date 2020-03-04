The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ms Catherine Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the gunmen were suspected to be herdsmen.

“On March 3rd, unknown gunmen, suspected to be herders, invaded Moon district, Kwande Local Government Area and shot sporadically at persons sited at the river bank.

“During investigation, one male and two female corpses were recovered.

“However, more police teams have been deployed to the area to restore peace and order, while investigation is still in progress,” she said.

Anene urged the public to remain calm adding that more security operatives had been deployed within the state to protect lives and property.