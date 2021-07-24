Suspected cultists kill Amotekun informant in Ondo

Suspected cultists on Friday, July 23, 2021, gunned down a young man, Seun Akinsiku aka Shewen and another man believed to be an informant of Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps.
Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro said an investigation has commenced into the incident.
The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 23, 2021, at Oke Agunla in Ondo town.
According to TheNation, the killings resulted from a clash between vigilance groups and cult groups in the area.
It was gathered that the suspected cultists wore clothes with DSS inscriptions on them.
An eyewitness who spoke to the newspaper said, “As Shewen came out of the house, the people shot him. As they were leaving, they also killed an officer of Amotekun.”
