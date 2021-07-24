Suspected cultists kill Amotekun informant in Ondo

The incident happened on the evening of Friday, July 23, 2021, at Oke Agunla in Ondo town.

According to TheNation, the killings resulted from a clash between vigilance groups and cult groups in the area.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists wore clothes with DSS inscriptions on them.

An eyewitness who spoke to the newspaper said, “As Shewen came out of the house, the people shot him. As they were leaving, they also killed an officer of Amotekun.”