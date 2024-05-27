ADVERTISEMENT
Survivors of Mushin mosque collapse narrate how they escaped death

The Chairman of the mosque said that he was also in the building when it collapsed.

The mosque situated at 64 Shotinoye Street, Papa Ajao area in Mushin recently collapsed killing one person. [Guardian]
Babatunde, who was currently admitted at Mukaz Convalescent Health Centre, Mushin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that he was shocked when the building was partially collapsing.

NAN reports that the incident occurred during the time for afternoon prayers at Mosjid Mutimain Mosque situated at 64 Shotinoye Street, Papa Ajao area in Mushin.

According to him, he had to ensure everyone ran for safety because he was the second in command after the Imam.

“As you can see, I got injured in the head and leg. I just got stitched.

“I thank God for life. Though, I am so sad about the loss of the 10-year-old girl,” Babatunde, popularly known as Baba Jeje, said.

The Chairman of the mosque, Qasim Keshinro, while speaking with newsmen, said that he was also in the building when it collapsed.

He said the incident happened around 1.10 p.m. and almost claimed his life.

“I saw that the construction workers clearing the gutter had touched part of the mosque building.

“I said let me go to pray and attend to the situation. When I got back inside the mosque, I discovered that the tiles of the building were already falling apart.

“By the time we wanted to take the other exit, the building partially collapsed right in front of our eyes.

“I was hit in the back and right now I am not feeling fine. The building partially collapsed and we only had a small place to escape,” he said.

Keshinro added that a 10-year-old girl died in the process and the second person who was pulled out of the building lost his leg.

“We had a case of one dead, two seriously injured alongside so many people,” he said.

He said that they immediately called the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s numbers but did not arrive on time.

“Immediately we saw the presence of the Mushin Local Government Chairman who sympathised with us and calmed us down,” he said.

Keshinro added that the area only had that central mosque to pray, appealing to the government to build a new mosque for the community.

“This is the only central mosque and we don’t have anywhere to pray again.

“As it is now, we don’t have anywhere to pray and we are appealing for them to pack the rubbles and look at the direction of giving us another place to pray,” he said.

The Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheikh Sulaimon Oluwatoyin, who came to commiserate with his fellow Muslims, advised that safety was paramount and needed to be followed.

“What we call safety can not be compromised. We need to follow safety rules and regulations as a people and as Muslims.

“What we are seeing is lack of carelessness and negligence, so I am appealing to people that we need to take that responsibility because it is the development of the people and community.

“This is a sad incident and we also appeal to our people to be prayerful. We need to be law-abiding and nobody is above the law.

“We pray that Almighty Allah be with the bereaved,” he said.

