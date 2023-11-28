ADVERTISEMENT
Students forced to study under trees due to continuous mystery defecation in classrooms

Andreas Kamasah

Students at Ada Kyerematen L/A Basic School in Koforidua, Eastern Region, find themselves compelled to abandon their classrooms and resort to studying under trees. This unfortunate situation is a result of persistent acts of defecation within the classrooms by unknown individuals, rendering the learning environment both messy and malodorous.

According to UTV's Michael Akrofi, this unsettling issue has persisted for an extended period, with all attempts to curb the practice proving ineffective. The school authorities have taken the initiative to formally notify the assemblyman and the New Juaben Municipal Chief Executive about this distressing development, but regrettably, no positive changes have been observed.

In a recent turn of events that has garnered media attention, the students and teachers have decided to forego the unsanitary classrooms and opt for studying under trees. The sorry state of the classrooms, coupled with the foul stench emanating from the faeces-littered spaces, became intolerable.

Compounding the problem is the poor condition of the classroom doors, which makes it easy for unidentified intruders to access them during non-school hours. The motives behind these reprehensible acts remain mysterious, as the identities of the perpetrators are unknown.

Despite the presence of community facilities, the faceless culprits choose to disregard them and, instead, defecate within the classrooms. The students, who have been responsible for cleaning up the mess to prepare the space for their studies, have reached a breaking point.

Beyond the evident discomfort inflicted on both students and teachers, there are also potential health risks associated with this bizarre and unacceptable situation. The community, school authorities, and relevant officials must collaborate to address this pressing issue and restore a conducive learning environment for the students.

