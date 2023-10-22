University student interrupts lecturer to perform Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration

'Siu' means yes in Portuguese. In a video shared by Vroom514, he humorously stated that he might one day be deported back home due to his actions.

"Nah one day I will get deported back home 😭 I let the whole class say SUII," he wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

Vroom514, donned in a number seven jersey just like Ronaldo, entered the class during a lecture while shouting. He performed a celebratory 'Siu' jump, and to everyone's surprise, the class joined in the ritual.

After the impromptu celebration, he shared exciting news - he was going to sign a professional football contract after a successful trial.

He apologised to the lecturer for the interruption, and the lecturer pardoned him before continuing the lecture.

Upon announcing the contract news, the entire class erupted in jubilation, offering their congratulations. Vroom514 couldn't resist the enthusiasm and rushed to the front of the class to hug his lecturer.

Pulse Live Kenya

He then admitted that he would no longer be attending university, picked up his bag, and left the school abruptly.

Social media reactions

rayliq If he doesn’t make it the teacher will use him as an example for the rest of his lifetime😂

christina You can never do this in Africa in school.

Mo Smith Hopefully he makes it because teacher we’ll never let him back in class.

Jmoney Even Messi fans in the class has no choice but to follow suit…. Siuuuuuuuu bro♥️CR7 the King👑

Saifur Rahman Just imagine that the guy holding the camera forgot to press the record button.

Moussahoudou ISSA Try this in Africa 😂😂😂 you don't know 😂 you won't understand.

adolina lmao literally I Wana come to Ottawa just to sit in one of ur classes.

user6214944615390 Then he goes for medical check-up and the doctor be like he is not supposed to run for more than 3 minutes🤣

Safira van Toor I hope you make it bcos if you don't boyyyy, you'll be the next case study your teacher will use in class and exams.

Ronaldo explains Siu celebration

For nearly a decade now, Cristiano Ronaldo, the renowned Portuguese football superstar, has been delighting fans with his iconic 'Siu' celebration.

This distinctive and exuberant shout has become synonymous with Ronaldo's triumphs on the pitch. But what does 'Siu' actually mean? Ronaldo first introduced this jubilant cry when he won the 2014 Ballon d'Or, and from that moment, it morphed into a global sensation embraced by athletes and fans worldwide.

In a recent interview with LiveScore, the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient revealed the origins and significance of his famous celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

According to Ronaldo, 'Siu' has grown into a global phenomenon, and he takes immense joy in witnessing other athletes and people from various sports and backgrounds adopting his signature move.

He described it as a simple expression, but one loaded with powerful meaning. This iconic celebration was born during a preseason friendly match in the United States when Ronaldo's former club, Real Madrid, faced off against Premier League giants Chelsea.

Ronaldo recalls the inception of his famous cry: "I started to say 'si,' which means 'yes,' when I was at Real Madrid. It was during a match in the USA against Chelsea, and I'm not sure where it came from, this celebration."

He continued, "I had just scored a goal, and it happened spontaneously. Since then, I began to use it more frequently. It resonates with the supporters and fans, and they chant 'Cristiano, Siiiiuuuu.'"

Ronaldo's celebration has become more than just a victorious shout – it's a symbol of his indomitable spirit, resilience, and his connection with the fans.

"People are reminded of me because of it, and I find that heartwarming," Ronaldo remarked.

So, with this infectious celebration, Cristiano Ronaldo not only marks his triumphs but also creates a bond with his supporters that transcends language and borders.