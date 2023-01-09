Stray bullet k*lls 9-year-old boy as police and hoodlums clashed in Katsina

The incident happened when some hoodlums clashed with policemen in Katsina State.

Confirming the incident, Katsina Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah released a statement on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in which he identified the suspects as Abdulganiyu Yusuf, 20; Abubakar Abubakar, 22; and Abubakar Hassan, 22.

On what led to the clash, Isah said trouble began when police operatives on patrol went to a community, Sabuwar Unguwar, following a distress call.

According to the police spokesperson, the deployed operatives were confronted by the hoodlums, known as Kauraye upon their arrival.

Isah said one of the hoodlums attempted to disarm a sergeant, which led to the release of bullets that hit the boy and another teenager.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect, Abdulganiyu Yusuf, 20, was traced and arrested. He confessed to have engaged the policeman in a brawl leading to the shooting incident. Two other suspects, DJ Abubakar Abubakar, 22; and Abubakar Hassan, 21, were arrested in connection with the crime. They made useful statements and are assisting the police in their investigations.

“In the course of scanning the scene, a police patrol vehicle, a Golf, and two patrol motorcycles were damaged by the Kauraye thugs. Four machetes, two knives and a long stick were also recovered at the scene. Two big speakers, one amplifier, one laptop and one generator were also recovered,” the statement added.