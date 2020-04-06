The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State Government had on March 24 directed closure of open markets, recreational centres, salons and other public places with exception of those selling food, medicine and other live-saving essentials.

The closure took effect from March 26.

The government had earlier directed its workers on Grade Levels 12 and below to work from home except those on essential duties.

The Federal Government had equally directed its workers on similar grade levels to work from home, before ordering a lockdown of Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for 14 days with effect from 11.00p.m., March 30.

Only a few categories of workers, shops and companies are excepted from the lockdown.

All the directives are aimed at checking coronavirus spread.

Mr Timilehin Ilesanmi, a 42-year-old engineer, described the experience so far as an opportunity to work on his nine-year-old marriage.

He told NAN that he had been able to strengthen bonding with his family.

“On a normal day, I don’t get to stay with my wife and children because of the nature of my job.

“I leave the house at 6:30am every work day and come back at 10:30pm; so, we hardly have time to share thoughts.

”Now, I carry our baby most of the time; my wife, who didn’t believe I could take care of infants, now believes me,” he said.

Also, an information technology professional, Mr Taiwo Shodipe, 55, told NAN that the stay-at-home order had given him more time to interact with his children.

“I have used this period to educate my children more on sex education; it has also given me time to ask questions on their love lives,” he said.

Mr Odunayo Arasanyin, 32, who recently got married, said the directive favoured him.

“I got married just 12 days ago. This directive pays me a lot; it has extended my honeymoon as I should have resumed work on March 29.

“I am having a nice time with my wife; it is just the two of us and we like it,” he said.

Equally, Mr Collins Agbor, a 30-year-old civil servant, said the lockdown had enabled him to understand the volume of house chores done by his wife daily.

“I now appreciate all mothers out there, especially my wife, for efforts in taking care of the home.

“I now know that taking care of children, especially toddlers, is a real work.

“My three children, aged two, four and six years, play a lot. You have to shout at them countless number of times; you have to watch them so that they don’t injure themselves.

“Ah! Women are trying,” he exclaimed.

However, Mr Jeremiah Obeto, a businessman, described the experience so far as a nightmare.

“I am not the type that stays in one place, I am really finding it difficult to cope; the 14 days period is like eternity to me.

“I pray that COVID-19 goes back to where it came from so that Nigeria can be free again and there can be movement as before,” he said.

Similarly, a 38-year-old civil servant, Mr Francis Ukphore, said he never enjoyed staying at home.

“I have a wife who nags a lot, she reacts to every little thing.

“In order to avoid her troubles, after leaving the office every day, I hang out with my friends in a bar and come home late.

“I miss my friends. I miss my drinking joint, I can’t wait for this pandemic to be over,” he said.

Mr Gbenga Akinola, a businessman, said that since he got married 12 years ago, he had not stayed together for long with his wife because of his business.

“I stay in Abuja while my wife and children stay here in Lagos.

“I came to Lagos on a two-day visit and this lockdown pinned me down.

“I am not enjoying my stay at all. It is like prison,” he said.

He however, said that the lockdown was necessary, and hailed Nigeria’s efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Staying at home is hard but a major way out. I pray that we shall overcome.

“The infected ones will live and their health restored,” he prayed.