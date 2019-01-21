According to Head of Marketing, Mike Ogor, “Spectranet ACE MiFi is a premium device that addresses the aspirations of our subscribers.”

Crafted with the customer at heart, ACE MiFi enables parents to monitor their children’s access to the internet with the special Parental Control Facility feature. This feature boosts parents’ care and protection for their children.

ACE MiFi has several other unique features that sets it apart from existing MIFIs in the market - Parental Control, Sharing of data amongst users, More than 10 connected users, Unmatched working battery life of up to 10 hours and Memory card slot expandable up to 64GB.

Ogor notes, “As a respected brand that caters extensively for homes and businesses, the needs of our subscribers were carefully considered to design ACE MiFi. While at home, parents can explore the device to monitor and regulate their children’s access to the internet by enabling the parental control facility feature. They can also activate the data sharing feature to regulate data consumption of individuals connected to the device."

Businesses can explore the ACE MiFi to manage operational costs for businesses, including small and medium scale enterprises. The device can accommodate up to 10 users at once.”

Subscribers can purchase the ACE MiFi at N22, 500. Upon activation, subscribers will enjoy 60GB data. The device also has an exciting 10 hours battery life capable of facilitating seamless access to internet connectivity and bringing the world closer.

For every renewal on ACE MiFi, customers will enjoy 10GB data bonus on N7, 000 plan or above for the next 6 renewals within 210 days of activation. This is in addition to free night browsing, from 1am to 7am.

Customers can purchase ACE MiFi online by logging into Spectranet website www.spectranet.com.ng or write to: ace@spectranet.com.ng or visit any Spectranet shops, Spectranet Express outlets or Spectranet Dealers in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch 4G LTE internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing an affordable, faster and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service is currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt. Its state of the art network ensures high speed internet connectivity for the customers.

Spectranet 4G LTE is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Click the link to watch the Ace MiFi TVC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VSHITCriFM