SPAR wins 2019 best retail and superstore brand

This announcement was made at the 3rd edition of the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards that took place in Lagos on Thursday, 28th February 2019. The award presented to SPAR was in recognition of its excellent service to Nigerian consumers and the great value addition the brand has brought to West African sub-region.

The annual award which is organized by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) is aimed at identifying, recognizing, and rewarding companies that are renowned for introducing best branding management practices across West African.

The Registrar/ Chief Executive of IBMN, Desmond Esorougwe, described the selection of SPAR as the outcome of a study which placed the brand ahead in the retail industry in Nigeria. According to him, “SPAR Nigeria is renowned for its positive impacts on the lives of consumers, its philanthropic gestures and the provision of innovative products and services.”

In his delightful response to the award, Marketing Head, SPAR Nigeria, John Goldsmith said “SPAR is glad to receive Best Retail and Superstore Brand 2019 award. SPAR is grateful to the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria, the organizers of the Awards for putting together a noble platform for Brands to be recognized across the West African sub-region. We are excited by this award and we see it as an incentive to continually improve the brand by giving the utmost satisfaction to our customers across Nigeria.”

According to him, “This is an honor, especially to the members of staff, who are relentlessly building the brand in Nigeria. We promise to continually provide topnotch products and service for Nigerians and we will equally support the economy of Nigeria by employing her teeming youthful population.”

The philosophy of the award-winning retail brand is ‘My Nigeria, My SPAR’, a reflection of its total belief in Nigeria and they have aligned their business practices to the larger objective of being a premier catalyst in Nigeria’s growth story. The brand has ushered positive socio-economic changes in communities to help the Nigeria dream fly high.

Other awards that has been won by SPAR Nigeria include the 2018 Outstanding Retail brand of the Year Awards by Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards, African Quality Achievement Awards and the Brand of the Year 2016-2017, Supermarket Nigeria by World Branding Awards, London.

