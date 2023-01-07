Son walks away with N2.5m ransom after kidnapping father

According to the police, the suspect kidnapped his father, Bature Naigboho, in Igboho in Orelope Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The command said Naigheti was arrested by the anti-kidnapping team at the Kambi area on Ilorin-Jebba road in the Moro local government area of Kwara state on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

As contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, the anti-kidnapping team was trailing some suspected kidnappers around the Kambi area when they arrested Naigheti.

Okasanmi said the suspect confessed during interrogation that he was aided by two other conspirators to kidnap his father and collected N2.5 million before his release.

The statement read: “Members of the command’s anti-kidnapping team arrested one Issa Naigheti “m” on 4/1/2023 around Kambi area of Ilorin while on the trail of suspected kidnappers.

“He confessed under interrogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, one Bature Naigboho “m,” in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State, and the sum of #2.5 million was collected as ransom.”