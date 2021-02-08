Peter Nwacho, a security guard employed by the management of Gloryland Estate in Egbe Idimu area of Lagos state was assaulted by a group of soldiers invited into the estate by one Captain Adebayo Omotayo.

Nwacho said he was on his way to his duty post on Saturday, February 6, 2021, when five soldiers descended on him.

Narrating the incident to Pulse, the security guard said Omotayo ordered his colleagues to beat him up because he did not allow one Calabar man to gain access into the estate to meet his wife around 9 pm in compliance with the estate rules.

He also said he stopped the Calabar man, who came on a bike from entering the estate because he was not wearing the jacket the estate management gave out to motorcycle operators in the area.

This according to him happened on the night of Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The security guard, who narrated his encounter with the Calabar man to Pulse in Pidgin English said, when he opened the gate for two residents of the estate who were returning from work, the Calabar man forced his way in.

He said, “One Calabar man carry bike come around 9 pm that he wan go carry im wife for inside the estate. I told him that time don go. I wish say if na around 8 pm, I for allow him to enter but time don go. So, I tell him to call im wife to come meet am for the gate, but when two vehicles dey come and I allow those ones to enter, he just enter by force.”

According to Nwacho, the Calabar man thereafter reported him to Omotayo, a soldier, who lives at Ologuntoye street in the estate.

He said Omotayo came to meet him at the gate and while he was explaining what happened to him, he slapped him two times.

He said, “After he left he go carry one soldier from the estate come, dat one come dey ask me say why I dey always dey disturb im bike man, I tell am say after 9 pm, I no dey allow bikeman enter estate, dat na the law wey dem give me, the next thing he slapped me two times, he said he is talking and I am talking. He grab me to fall me down, but I no gree, from there im fall, the next thing again, he start to dey para say I beat him.”

Days after the matter had been settled by residents of the estate, Omotayo brought five soldiers into the estate on Saturday to beat Nwacho for allegedly telling people that he is a fake soldier.

“This night I was coming to work, he go carry soldiers come and they start to dey beat me again,” Nwacho said.

However, in his reaction to the allegation that he assaulted Nwacho for not allowing the Calabar man access into the estate, Omotayo told Pulse that he only attempted to slap him but he blocked the slap.

He said while he was dialing the number of his colleagues to come and deal with him, Nwacho grabbed him by his waist and threw him on the ground.

Narrating the incident, the soldier said, “Recently, a guy, whose wife has a shop in the estate wanted to go and meet his wife at night and Nwacho asked him for money before he would allow him to enter the estate. The guy said his wife cannot have a shop in the estate and he would now pay to go meet her. So the guy called me, and I told Nwacho to allow the guy to go and convey his wife back home because the woman is pregnant, but he didn’t allow him.

“When I got there, I wanted to slap him, he blocked it, and he started insulting me, he has forgotten that I was the one who brought him to the area. I wanted to slap him and he blocked it again. So, I decided to call my boys to deal with him, but before I dialed a number he just grabbed me by the waist and threw me on the floor.”

Omotayo, who accused Nwacho of collecting N200 from other motorcycle operators to enter the community at odd hours, said he decided to invite his colleagues to the estate to teach Nwacho a lesson days after the matter had been settled because he was going round the community telling people that he is a useless soldier.

He, however, said his colleagues did not touch Nwacho, adding that the security guard got injured while the soldiers were chasing him.

He said, “Later, he started telling people that he manhandled me because I am a useless soldier. I called my boys and ordered them to give him light punishment so he would weep a little. But when they asked him to kneel down, he ran away, and while they were chasing him, he fell and his mouth hit something”.

A resident of the estate, who introduced himself as estate coordinator attested that Omotayo invited his colleagues to beat Nwacho days after residents of the estate had pleaded with him.

“After pleading with him, he went to bring another set of soldiers and beat the guy up. From the information I got, I think he brought about three soldiers, and I called him that we pleaded with you, he said the guy was telling people around that he is not a soldier that he wanted to teach him a lesson,” the estate coordinator said.

Omotayo also accused Nwacho of conniving with hoodlums to vandalise the NNPC pipelines in the area.