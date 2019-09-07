Social4Media masterclass delivers digital skills to media professionals in Lagos

The event organised by Lagos based marketing and media company, ID Africa and marketing tech startup, Plaqad provided media professionals with digital techniques and social media tools that they can leverage to improve their businesses.

The Masterclass which was supported by BlackHouse Media (BHM) featured an array of media, marketing and tech industry gurus.

The speakers and panelists who have all found success using digital technology tools and social media platforms were able to share their experiences, tips and knowledge with over 60 attendees, through a mix of workshop presentations, panel discussions and case studies.

Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi an On-air personality at Beat 99.9 FM and founder, Gbemisoke Shoes shared her experiences on the use of social media for growing her personal brand online, as well as techniques that have worked for her fashion business.

Yemi Johnson, a former COO at Hotels.ng and co-founder of Natural Girl Wigs spoke extensively on practical growth hacking mechanisms that small businesses can use to attract customers and increase sales.

The first panel discussion featured Princess Abumere of the BBC, actor and viral comedian, SLKomedy and fast rising comic Deji Mecury who provided insights into their creative content creation process, as well as how to use digital tools for creating relatable content for Nigerian audiences.

Michael Okeje, Growth Editor, West Africa for BBC, Kayode Abass, a B2B Linkedin Marketing Specialist and Prince Ehima, a Product Designer at ID Africa sat on the second panel discussion.

They were able to give out valuable information on growing online audiences organically and various opportunities available for monetization.

Femi Bakre, founder of KraksTV and Fu’ad Lawal, Editor in Chief of Zikoko presented inspiring case studies on their platforms’ success stories and their well thought out strategies for growth via digital media.

Ken Ndubisi, a Facebook Ads expert delivered a workshop and shared valuable tips on how to optimize advertising spend on Facebook, regardless of budget size.

According to Femi Falodun, CEO of ID Africa, co-organisers of the event, the mission of Social4Media Masterclass is to help Nigerian media professionals, bloggers and communications executives acquire seven critical skills required for success.

The areas of skills are: strategy development, content creation, content distribution and marketing, audience engagement, platform growth, data analysis, and monetization.

The maiden edition of Social4Media which held in 2017 featured MI Abaga, Alibaba, Frank Donga, Osagie Alonge, Tomiwa Aladekomo, Yemi Adamolekun, Ayeni Adekunle of BHM and others. Past attendees also gave testimonials on how the implementation of techniques learned from the first edition had helped them experience significant growth in their media business.

Do visit www.social4media.idafrica.ng for more information, follow @id_africa and @plaqadinc for updates, and join the conversation on social with #Social4Media.

