A video circulating online shows the two friends engaged in a fight in the presence of others who cheered the lover on instead of separating them.

Another lady could be heard in the video asking others not to attempt separating them because she wants the trespasser to suffer for her betrayal.

READ ALSO: Couple names their newborn twins Corona and Covid

According to her, the offender deserved the beatings because aside from sleeping with her friend’s boyfriend, she again uploaded certain offensive information on her WhatsApp status.

Watch the video below: