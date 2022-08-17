Sex worker found lifeless after being strangled to death in brothel

It was gathered that Confidence was found dead by her colleagues who went to fetch her after she failed to join them for scouting of customers.

“Her colleagues were waiting for her outside as they were looking for customers but they didn’t see her”.

“They now went to knock at her door and it was when they opened the door that they found her dead in her room,” a source in the area was quoted as saying.

When contacted for confirmation of the incident, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), , DSP Bright Edafe said the deceased was stabbed in the stomach and strangled.

Revealing that at the time of filing this report, no arrest has been made, Edafe said the culprit behind Confidence’s death was yet-to-be identified, adding that an investigation on the matter had commenced.

Meanwhile, Delta Police Command have arrested three suspected cultists and armed robbers in Warri area of the state.

The suspects - Chukwuma Owoh, Ediri Ogendengbe and Alfred Kess were nabbed on Friday, August 5, 2022, by the Police operatives attached to the Quick Response Squad (QRS) of the command.

It was gathered that the operatives attached to the command intercepted a tricycle conveying the suspects for a stop-and-search.