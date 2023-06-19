ADVERTISEMENT
Security guards allegedly steal ice cream from shop they were protecting

News Agency Of Nigeria

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

They also allegedly stole a digital scale machine, and soft drinks, all worth ₦‎216,000 [Allrecipes]
They also allegedly stole a digital scale machine, and soft drinks, all worth ₦‎216,000

The defendants are Isha Jibril, 26, and Abubakar Ali, 24, both of whom reside at Agege, Lagos State.

They are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Clara Olagbayi, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on April 24 at 8, Ogunnusi Road, Omole, Ikeja.

Olagbayi said that the defendants were guarding a complex where the complainant, Chuks Mustard, owned a shop.

She said that the defendants burgled the shop, stole a digital scale machine as well as ice cream and soft drinks, all worth ₦‎216,000.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 30, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O. A. Odubayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of ₦‎100, 000 each with two sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until June 26 for mention.



