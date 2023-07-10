ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security guard faces court trial for selling stolen transformer for ₦1.1m

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ikechi has been charged with criminal conspiracy and theft.

Security guard faces court trial for selling stolen transformer for ₦1.1m
Security guard faces court trial for selling stolen transformer for ₦1.1m

Recommended articles

The police charged Ikechi of Finance Estate, Wuye FCT Abuja, with criminal conspiracy and theft. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, alleged that on June 19, a direct criminal complaint was brought before the court and referred to Utako police station for further investigation.

Nwafoaku said that the defendant and his accomplice, Usman Dahiru and Wisdom now at large, criminally conspired and stole a transformer. He alleged that the transformer was stolen from plot 1068, Uzoma Street, Wuye and sold to Mr Chinedu Iheme of Gudu Market, Apo, Abuja at ₦1.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the defendant and his accomplice agreed with Iheme for the money to be paid into a First Bank account belonging to Usman Abdul Dahiru. The counsel said that the stolen transformer was later recovered from Iheme at Gudu Market during police investigation, adding that the defendant confessed to the crime.

He said that the offence contravened the the Penal Code Law.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu, made an oral bail application, citing the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, assuring that the defendant would not jump bail, if granted.

Nwafoaku, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel. The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must provide a BVN print out, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar. The Judge adjourned the matter until Aug. 3, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

Binani drags INEC to court again, seeks review of election result

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Group urges Nigerians to make collective efforts towards peace promotion

Tribunal adjourns application to withdraw petition against Makinde’s victory

Tribunal adjourns application to withdraw petition against Makinde’s victory

NBS reveals dramatic increase of 4,472% in portfolio investments

NBS reveals dramatic increase of 4,472% in portfolio investments

Abia Govt, ex-chief judge explore out-of-court settlement

Abia Govt, ex-chief judge explore out-of-court settlement

Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

Government of Katsina authorises demolition of structures on waterways

First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

First batch of Lagos pilgrims departs Makkah for Nigeria

Kogi Govt. condemns vandalism of SDP campaign office

Kogi Govt. condemns vandalism of SDP campaign office

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Divorced woman seeking accommodation sets helper, children ablaze in Anambra

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate