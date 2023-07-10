Security guard faces court trial for selling stolen transformer for ₦1.1m

The police charged Ikechi of Finance Estate, Wuye FCT Abuja, with criminal conspiracy and theft. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Stanley Nwafoaku, alleged that on June 19, a direct criminal complaint was brought before the court and referred to Utako police station for further investigation.

Nwafoaku said that the defendant and his accomplice, Usman Dahiru and Wisdom now at large, criminally conspired and stole a transformer. He alleged that the transformer was stolen from plot 1068, Uzoma Street, Wuye and sold to Mr Chinedu Iheme of Gudu Market, Apo, Abuja at ₦1.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the defendant and his accomplice agreed with Iheme for the money to be paid into a First Bank account belonging to Usman Abdul Dahiru. The counsel said that the stolen transformer was later recovered from Iheme at Gudu Market during police investigation, adding that the defendant confessed to the crime.

He said that the offence contravened the the Penal Code Law.

The Defence Counsel, Charity Nwosu, made an oral bail application, citing the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, assuring that the defendant would not jump bail, if granted.

Nwafoaku, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel. The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦200, 000 and one surety in like sum.