Security guard bags 3 months jail term for stealing employer's 25 litres of diesel

Anzawa who lives in old Kutunku, Gwagwalada FCT, was convicted and sentenced for theft by a servant after he begged the court for mercy.

The Senior Magistrate, Nuhu Tukur in his ruling gave the convict an option of a fine of ₦50,000. He, however, warned him to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Abugwu John, supervisor of Atlas International Hotel, Gwagwalada Abuja reported the matter at the police station on October 29.

