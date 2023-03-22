Secondary school students gang-r*pe 16-year-old mentally-challenged schoolmate

Following their arrests, the suspects were dragged before Family Court, Iyaganku in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, where they were remanded for sexually abusing the mentally-challenged teenage student.

After being charged by the police with conspiracy and unlawful sexual intercourse, the minors were remanded at Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo, but only if they are rejected at the Juvenile Correctional facility at Ijokodo, Ibadan.

Before their remand, a police prosecutor identified as Inspector Folake Ewe, had earlier told the court that the students allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Ewe said the minors committed the crime between January and March 15, and they took advantage of the victim’s mental situation during this period.

She argued that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code and Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006.

In a related development, an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos, on Tuesday, March 21, ordered that a 36-year-old man, Roland Okajare, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly defiling his 18-year-old daughter.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, Okajare committed the offence on Wednesday, January 4, at his shop located at Ikotun Bus stop, Lagos.

The prosecution counsel said the offence contravenes the provisions of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

Remanding the defendant at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Magistrate E. Kubeinje referred the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.