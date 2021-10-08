Save the date! Heineken unites Creativity, Arts and Fashion at 2021 Design Fashion Africa

In 2021, the DFA platform continues in its pursuit to achieve the objective to discover, empower and inspire the future of African and world fashion designs. It is known that across African creativity, new technologies are merging with old techniques. DFA will be focused on championing the new normal in all its forms.

The event is set to be held on Saturday, 9th of October, 2021 at Eko Hotel and Suites.

This year’s theme, ‘Creative Cultures’ responds to the growing need to amalgamate the African Fashion and creative industries with global brands and partnerships, starring Heineken amongst others.

To facilitate this mission, DFA’s 2021 campaign was lined up to both engage and empower our creative communities in a series of challenges, content pieces and events all leading up to the Showcase in October.

Fashion lovers will be thrilled by the display of style on the runway, music lovers will also have a great time with performances from amazing Nigerian artistes live at the event such as Crayon, Tclassic, Ric Hassani, Ycee, Dapo Turbuna, Reekardo Banks, Skiibi, Vector and Aramide.

Design Fashion Africa’s vision remains to expose more upcoming designers to the world and help them commercialize their craft.

Expect the aforementioned and so much more during the DFA Live Fashion Weekend as it promises to be an exciting lineup this year for all, brought to you by Heineken.

This year’s edition of DFA is in collaboration with Jakaranda Productions and SpiceTV.

For more updates, follow DFA on Instagram and Twitter @dfafricaonline and visit the website www.designfashionafrica.com

RSVP: Rockhillpr@gmail.com, Telephone: 08133462715, 08145559353

ABOUT DFA

DFA is a platform that fosters the coming together of fashion enthusiasts, both experienced and upcoming in a bid to commercialize their art.

DFA’s campaign consists of DFA Focus, a series of one-minute episodes spotlighting up and coming creatives.

The Culture Brunch is the lifestyle campaign, hosting our creative communities to affect culture and create unforgettable moments.

Beyond Home is a series of interviews aiming to connect African creatives in the diaspora with the state of Africa’s.

Wearable Art Challenge, a competition aimed at supporting artists that explore the crossover of Fashion and Art. The winner receives One Thousand Dollars to create their designed garment and showcase it within the Design Fashion Africa weekend in October.

My Fashion Line, the reality TV show crafted to discover the next best talent in the fashion industry.