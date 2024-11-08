Sales rep ‘japa’ after ordering food and drinks worth ₦23,500 at restaurant

The Magistrate, Shawomi Bokkos, summarily tried and sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty to the charge. Bokkos in his judgment, ordered the convict to pay an option of ₦10,000 fine or spend three months in prison.

The magistrate also ordered the convict to pay ₦23,500 to the restaurant owner or another three months in prison in default. Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported on August 27, at the “A” Division Police station by one Charles Nentok, the complainant.

Gokwat said that the convict went to the restaurant, ordered food and assorted drinks worth ₦23,500 and took to his heels. The prosecutor said he was later caught and taken to the police station.

