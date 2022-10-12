Sacked workers connive to kidnap their ex-employer, demand N5m

Three dismissed staff members of a company, identified as Peter Nse, 24; Chuckwuma Nwobodo, 48; and Michael Umanah, 30, have connived with one another to kidnap their former employer Ifenuga Olayinka.
Following the dismissal of the trio in the company he manages in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State, Olayinka said he received a text message from someone who described himself as ‘Killer Vagabond of Africa.’
Olayinka said, in the text message, he was directed to pay a sum of N5 million to avoid being kidnapped.
“In the said message, the author directed the complainant to pay the sum of N5m into a bank account he sent to him or risk being kidnapped within the shortest possible time.
“Upon the report, the DPO, Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, detailed his detectives to unravel those behind the devilish message.
“The detectives there and then embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to Anambra State, where two of the suspects, namely Peter Nse and Chuckwuma Nwobodo, were arrested.
“Their arrest led the detectives to Ago-Iwoye, where the third suspect, Michael Umanah, was apprehended.
“It was when they were brought before the complainant that he identified them as his former employees whom he laid off not quite long ago for certain misconduct,” Ogun Police Spokesperson Abimbola Oyeyemi stated, as he narrated the circumstances that led to the suspects’ arrest.
The police spokesman added that the suspects have all confessed to the crime, admitting that they connived to kidnap their former employer because they were unhappy with how their employment contracts were terminated.
